Northern Trust Corp Has $27.09 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 808.70%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

