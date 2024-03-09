Northern Trust Corp Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $27,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 615.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 126.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

