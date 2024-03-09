Northern Trust Corp Purchases 26,577 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Grab worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,346,000 after buying an additional 26,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grab by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 3.8 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grab

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.