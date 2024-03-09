Northern Trust Corp Purchases 80,243 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of First Hawaiian worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.44 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

