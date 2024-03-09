Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,199 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Gibraltar Industries worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

