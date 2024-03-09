Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,419 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Banco Santander by 17.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

