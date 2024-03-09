Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 7.5% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,484,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at $3,129,000. Washington University raised its stake in NU by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NU by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,127,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NU Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $11.06 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

