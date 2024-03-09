Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:NU opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.