Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 535,136 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.