Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 535,136 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.