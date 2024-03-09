Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

