NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $260.61 and last traded at $259.78, with a volume of 243650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.