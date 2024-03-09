O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

