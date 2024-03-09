O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,166 shares of company stock valued at $68,984,420 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $93.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $99.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

