O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,012 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

