O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Western New England Bancorp worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

