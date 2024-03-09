O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

