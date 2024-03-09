O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Edap Tms worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

