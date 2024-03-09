O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.0 %

LVS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

