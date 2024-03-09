O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,754,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $148.36 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $2,674,137. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

