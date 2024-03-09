O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

