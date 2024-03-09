O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,266.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 862,876 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 218,172 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 364,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

