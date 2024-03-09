O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $108.09 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

