Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

OCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

OCS opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.