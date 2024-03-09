OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.