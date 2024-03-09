Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

OVBC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.