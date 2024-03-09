Olivier Pomel Sells 42,080 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

