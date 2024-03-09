Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

