ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Atlantic

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

