OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OCX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

