ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

