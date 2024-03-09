OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of OneMain worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

