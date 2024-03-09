OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 9,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

