Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

