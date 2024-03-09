Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

