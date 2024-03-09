Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.37. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,853,262 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,371 shares of company stock valued at $659,806. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.