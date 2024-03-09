Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

