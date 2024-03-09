Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

