Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 33699804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

