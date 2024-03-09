Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Papa John’s International worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

