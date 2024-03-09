Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

