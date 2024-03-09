Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 412,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 416,740 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

