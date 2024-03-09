Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MD. TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of MD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $758.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

