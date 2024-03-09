Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00. The stock traded as high as C$47.81 and last traded at C$47.79, with a volume of 933752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.25.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

