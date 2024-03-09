Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $94.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.