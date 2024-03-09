Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

