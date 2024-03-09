Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.