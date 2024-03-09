Piper Sandler Increases MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $7.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDxHealth

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDXH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,944,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.