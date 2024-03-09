Piper Sandler Increases MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $7.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDxHealth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,944,000.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
