Piper Sandler Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $10.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $354.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

