Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCP. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
