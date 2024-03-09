PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

